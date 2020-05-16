Governor Brian Kemp on Friday noted in a press release that more than 300,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed and reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health, but the agency also reported the tally of positive results continues to rise statewide and locally.
As of the midday update on May 15, Polk County reported 72 cases of COVID-19, and by evening was at 78 cases as the total number of Georgia positives surpassed the 36,000 mark, and then by Saturday morning, May 16 jump again and sat at 37,078.
Saturday morning also brought the tally increase to 79 cases in Polk County, where the number sat prior to the midday update from the Department of Public Health.
Locally, Polk still had only 11 hospitalizations and reported no deaths from the virus.
Statewide, the number of hospitalizations sat at 6,567 and of that some 1,552 people had been admitted to intensive care. Sadly, 1,588 people have died due to COVID-19 in Georgia.
The case figures heading into the weekend jumped around the area as well. In Bartow County, case tallies reached 385 positives for the virus, with 128 hospitalizations. The number of deaths remained at 35 as of Saturday morning.
The figures in Paulding County were reported at 241 as of the morning update for positive COVID-19 cases, with 57 hospitalizations and 10 deaths. Floyd County reported 180 cases, with 43 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. Haralson added another case to increase to 34, and another hospitalization to sit at nine but added no new deaths, which remained at 2.