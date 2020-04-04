The number of positive tests coming out of Polk County remained steady at 18 during the first report of the weekend while the death toll from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus reached 201statewide on the first full day of the Shelter in Place order being in effect.
The positive test figures increased again overnight to 6,160 patients across Georgia, with 1,239 people hospitalized. The state was just 2% of the 277,205 cases in total across the country, and represented 3% of the national death toll from the virus at 6,593 nationwide as of Saturday, April 4.
The highest number of confirmed positive tests around Polk County remained in Bartow with 160 people, and seven deaths. Floyd County stood at 79 cases confirmed and three deaths from COVID-19, and Gordon County had 2 cases and two deaths.
Paulding had 48 positive tests in patients, and like Polk has so far seen no deaths from coronavirus. The test numbers out of Haralson County stood at 10 by midday on April 4, compared to the 149 found Carroll County.
As positive tests figures continue to climb and the Shelter in Place order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp remains in effect through April 13, new guidance is also provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Out of Atlanta.
Officials have made a new recommendation that people should wear face masks to help slow and contain the spread of COVID-19, along with the preventative measures of regular hand washing, ensuring to cover coughs, staying home if feeling sick, maintaining six feet of distance between people when going of on necessary errands and to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.