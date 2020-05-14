No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far today, leaving the figures at 69 positive test results in local residents and 11 hospitalizations.
The last increase of cases took place on Tuesday, and have remained flat through midweek as statewide the number of positive tests grows. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported that 35,858 cases have been found in test results for COVID-19 out of the 285,881 tests that have been administered statewide.
Georgia's number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 sat at the midday update on May 14 at 6,345 people, with 1,513 of those who have required treatment in the intensive care unit.
Sadly, Georgia's death toll stood at 1,527 people who have perished from the virus.
Figures around the area continue to increase slowly. Bartow County saw an increase to 379 people who have been found with COVID-19, with 128 hospitalizations and 35 deaths due to the virus. Paulding County saw an increase to 235 residents who have tested positive, and reported 16 people who have been hospitalized and 11 deaths.
Floyd County reported 165 people with COVID-19 as of May 14, with 41 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. Haralson County now posts 34 positive tests for the virus, with no new hospitalizations or deaths remaining at eight and two respectively.
National figures hadn't yet been posted by the CDC for May 14, but as of midweek sat at 1,364,061 people who have tested positive across the United States and 82,246 deaths attributed to the virus.