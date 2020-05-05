Polk County had no new cases of COVID-19 to report at midday on May 5 as the rate of new positive test results is slowing down on the state level.
The number of cases remained at 60 in Polk County, with no new hospitalizations with the tally remaining at 11 locally. Statewide, the number of new cases overnight sat at 164 bringing the total number up to 29,598 positive tests for COVID-19, compared to the 29,434 that was reported on the evening of May 4.
The number of new deaths on the state level increased only by 13. Minor increases were also reported for the number of ICU admissions and hospitalizations, now sitting at 1,307 and 5,591 respectively.
Georgia has thus far tested more than 200,000 people for the novel coronavirus as of the May 5 update.
Around Polk County, some increases were reported. Bartow County added another six new positive cases for the virus to bring the tally up to 347, and only one new hospitalization at 122 people treated for COVID-19, and added no new deaths remaining at 31. Floyd County lost a case and sits at 149 people found to have the virus, with no new deaths and hospitalizations overnight. Paulding County remained flat as well, with just 207 positive tests at this time.
Haralson County did add one case to their tally to bring the figure up to 30, with a new hospitalization to bring the tally up to 8 people. They have still only reported a single death from the virus.
No new updates have yet been reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on national figures for the number of infections and deaths, which remained at more than 1.15 million positive tests for COVID-19 and 67,456 deaths nationwide.