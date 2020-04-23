Polk County remains at 36 cases and so far no reported deaths from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus as Georgia's overall number of positive test results increased to more than 21,000.
The figures released at midday on April 23 by the Georgia Department of Public Health puts the total figure for the state at 21,512 people who have been found to have COVID-19 after tests were completed, with some 4,069 hospitalizations.
Sadly, 872 Georgians have died from the virus so far.
Polk County's case tally remained stable through a third straight day after increasing to 36 on Monday, while area cases have also started to flatten out.
In Floyd County, they remained at 128 positive cases as of the April 23 midday report after adding another case on Wednesday. Bartow County added just one case in the latest report now at 259, but haven't reported a new death remaining at 27.
Paulding County did add three more cases in the past 24 hours, pushing their total up to 147, but still had reported seven deaths. Gordon County cases are on the rise still, now up to 70 from the previous day of 68. Prior to that, they were at 67 on Tuesday.
Cases in Haralson County remained flat at 25 for the midday update, and officials are still reporting the single death there.
The numbers come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 800,000 cases as of April 21, and more than 44,000 deaths attributed to the virus.