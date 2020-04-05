The number of positive tests in Polk County remained at 18 for the weekend, while the statewide tally increased above 6,600 on the midday Sunday update from the Georgia Department of Health.
Sadly, the death toll across the state increased to 211 through the weekend. Some 1,283 hospitalizations have been reported so far.
Around Polk County, the only increase for the Sunday update so far was in Gordon County, who now reports 23 positive cases in patients and two deaths. Floyd County remained at 80 people who tested positive and three deaths, and Barton held to 160 patients with COVID-19 and seven deaths.
Paulding County had 50 positive cases, and Haralson County had 10 patients.
As the statewide figure hit 6,647 on Sunday, Governor Brian Kemp issued new guidelines for retailer and consumers on their shopping habits and individual safety while going at when necessary to purchase supplies.
His office issued guidance asking consumers to avoid using their hands on touchscreen and use a personal stylus instead, use their own pens when Signing receipts, use contactless payment when possible and sanitize debit and credit cards after each purchase.
Guidelines also suggest that consumers pay in advance for home deliveries.
Retailers and merchants are being asked to keep touchpads and screens clean with 60% or higher alcohol solutions frequently, along with counter areas and never directly on a terminal, but wipe down with a cloth.