The tally of positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases rose to 18 on Friday evening after holding steady at 16 through the past several updates from the Georgia Department of Health.
The figures released on Friday evening pushed the State wide tally of positive test results up to 5,987 in total, with 1,222 patients hospitalized by the virus. Sadly, 198 deaths have occurred so far. In all, three have been 25,265 tests conducted by state and private labs.
Positive test numbers are on the rise around Polk as well. The latest report had Bartow County figures at 159, with six deaths, Floyd with 79 cases and three deaths, and Gordon had 21 cases and two deaths reported.
Haralson County now has 10 cases reported as well. Across the state line in Cherokee County, Alabama, five cases have been reported so far.
Nationwide, positive tests reached more than 277,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths. The largest number of cases remains in the United States, but Italy had the highest death toll at 14,681.
Georgia's Shelter in Place order is now in effect, and remains until 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 13.