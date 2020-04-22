The number of cases have leveled off again in Polk County, but the statewide tally continues to climb as testing increases for COVID-19 in the regional area.
The total number of positive tests is at 36 in Polk County as of the midday report on April 22, with statewide figures now at 20,740 people who have contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Out of those, some 3,959 people have been hospitalized, and sadly some 836 people have died.
Around Polk County, the figures remain a reminder that the peak hasn't been reached just yet. In Bartow County, some 258 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 27 death attributed to the virus. Paulding County is now at 144 positive cases, with seven deaths and Floyd County at 141 cases and nine deaths.
Haralson County sat at 25 cases and a death reported according to DPH figures. Gordon County’s COVID-19 positives went up by one since the previous day, bringing their total to 68.
In Cobb County, there are 1,259 cases reported as of noon Wednesday, 29 more than were reported late Tuesday. Sixty-one people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.