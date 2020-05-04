Polk County's COVID-19 positive case count increased one more to bring the number up to 60 people after a weekend where the figures mostly held flat.
The previous count of 59 recorded over the weekend and stayed that way through Sunday evening also saw the number of people hospitalized locally remain flat at 11, and stayed there through the morning update to open the week.
Statewide cases now top 29,177, and the number of hospitalizations now reached 5,464 people. Out of that figure, some 1,271 people required treatment in Intensive Cafe Units around the state. Sadly, some 1,211 people have died from COVID-19 statewide. Locally, the Georgia Department of Public Health's figures cite no deaths.
Around the area, the positive tests are still increasing some. In Bartow County, the count now stands at 328 people who have COVID-19, with 119 hospitalizations and 31 deaths. Paulding County now has 207 cases, with 53 hospitalizations and nine recorded deaths. Floyd County as of the midday update had 149 cases, 37 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Haralson County added another case as well to increase to 29, with seven hospitalizations and one death.
Recent figures put the national positive test count at 1.19 million people, with more than 68,000 deaths and 153,000 people having recovered from the virus' symptoms. More than 3.5 million people have been found with the virus worldwide, with 1.13 million people recovering and more than 248,000 deaths.
Check back for additional updates this evening on COVID-19 figures.