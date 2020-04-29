The number of cases increased in the past 24 hours again as the Georgia Department of Public Health put out midday figures on the total number of positive tests for the state.
Polk County increased to 52 cases with 11 hospitalizations, up another four in the past 24 hours. Statewide, the figures now were up to 25,159 positive tests out of 140,223 people tested. More than 4,900 people had been admitted to the hospital in Georgia due to the virus, and sadly some 1,043 Georgians have died from COVID-19.
Around Polk, the figures continued to increase as well. Bartow County now reports 306 people who have been found with the virus, with 118 hospitalizations and 30 deaths from the virus. Paulding County now reported 172 cases with 49 hospitalizations and still seven deaths from the virus, and Floyd County stood at 137 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Haralson County's count stood at 28 cases, six hospitalizations and a death.
The latest data comes as the national figures as of April 28 stood at 981,246 cases around the country, and 55,258 deaths from the virus.
As case figures grow, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have added new symptoms to the list that people should be on the lookout for when considering whether they might need to be tested for the virus.
Along with fever, shortness of breath and a dry cough, the new list of symptoms includes chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Those who are concerned they may need medical treatment should consider seeing a physician if they have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arose or bluish lips or face.