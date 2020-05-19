The number of COVID-19 cases stood at 80 for the day in Polk County, but the tally continues to increase around the area and state according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Based on the figures released during the evening update for May 19, the statewide number of positive tests now sits at 38,855, up more than 200 cases after the morning update put the figure at 38,624 people found to have the virus in Georgia. All told, some 378,156 tests have now been conducted statewide.
Out of those positive tests, some 7,076 hospitalizations have been required and out of that, 1,607 people have been admitted to the intensive care unit. Sadly, the May 19 death toll sat at 1,675 people who have died from the virus.
Area totals increased before the end of the day report. Bartow County now stood at 410 cases after a Monday jump, with 132 hospitalizations reported and 35 deaths. Polk's other eastern neighbor in Paulding County added another six cases from earlier in the day on May 19 to post 247 positive test results, with 58 people requiring hospitalization and 10 deaths.
Northward in Floyd County, the figure now sat at 195 positive tests for COVID-19, with 43 people who have been hospitalized and 13 deaths reported.
Haralson County to the south saw one more case added to increase the total to 35, with no increase on the nine hospitalizations and two deaths.
As of late this afternoon, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the tally at 1,504,830 positives nationwide - an increase of 24,481 new cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll across the United States stood at 90,340 as the day's reporting was posted.
The CDC reports that 29 states now have more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 reported. New York remains the state with the highest number of positives for the virus, sitting at a reported 349,214 people who have been found to have contracted COVID-19.