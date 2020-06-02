Polk County cases grew by seven since Monday morning, June 1 and sit at 126 heading into midweek according to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
On Monday evening, the state reported that Polk had ended the day with 124 cases of the virus, and jumped another two cases during the first afternoon-only report posted by DPH starting today.
There were no increase in the 13 hospitalizations and one death.
Statewide, the number of positives for COVID-19 stood at 48,206 out of the 565,612 tests that have been reported by the DPH as of June 2. It represented only a small percentage of the 1,802,470 cases that have been reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention nationwide.
Sadly, 2,102 Georgians have died from the virus, which is also a small percentage of the reported 105,157 people who have perished in the United States so far.
Across Georgia, there have been 8,334 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and out of that figure some 1,821 people have been admitted to Intensive Care Units for treatment.
Cases around the area are still on the rise. In Bartow County, the state reported 485 positive tests in residents for COVID-19, and out of that 136 people hospitalized and 38 deaths from the virus. Next door in Paulding County, there were 330 people who came back positive for COVID-19, and out of that required 70 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Northward in Floyd County the report included 274 cases, which required 43 hospitalizations and 15 deaths from the virus. Haralson County reported 47 positive cases, 12 hospitalizations and three deaths as of June 2.