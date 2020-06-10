Polk County's daily count saw a sharp jump by local standards in the number of new cases of COVID-19, adding seven to the tally as the total increased above 150.
The total stood at 152 positive results for the virus as of Tuesday, June 9, which marked only a handful of times in since reporting began that Polk's daily tally increased so much in a single day.
Local figures in the 14 hospitalizations reported due to the virus and the single death reported remained flat.
Statewide, there were increases for the June 9 daily report. Georgia's total for reported infections stood at 53,249 people out of the 657,058 people who have been tested since the end of February. Out of that total, there were now 8,872 people who have been hospitalized, and 1,960 patients who required intensive care treatment.
Georgia's death toll from the virus increased to 2,285 as of June 9.
Around the area, some increases were noted on the report. Bartow County's case figure now stood at 527 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and out of that 152 hospitalizations have been required and 39 people have died. The totals in Paulding County stood at 371 cases as of June 9, with 74 people requiring hospital treatment and taking the lives of 13 people.
Floyd County reported 335 cases of COVID-19 as of June 9, but remained stable at 43 hospitalizations and 15 deaths from the virus. Haralson County's tally stood at 54 cases in total, but posted 15 hospitalizations now and remained flat at four deaths.
National statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the case total in the United States at 1,956,421, and the total number of deaths at 110,925.