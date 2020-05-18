Polk County's number of cases increased over the weekend to 79 and stayed there, while the statewide tally increased to 37,910 by Monday morning, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The DPH reported an additional hospitalization to bring the number to 12 locally, while statewide figures grew to 6,864 people who have required treatment in a medical center. Out of those, some 1,558 people have required intensive care treatment.
Sadly, the death toll increased to 1,612 people statewide.
Around the area, Bartow County cases sat at 384 after some adjustments, with 129 hospitalizations required due to the virus. The number of deaths sat at 35 during the weekend and remained their on the morning of May 18.
Paulding County saw their total settle at 240 people who have been found positive for COVID-19, with 58 hospitalizations and 10 deaths reported. Floyd County reported 180 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 13 deaths in the morning report.
Southward in Haralson County, their number of positives remained at 34, with nine hospitalizations required and just two deaths.
Nationwide, the last figures reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the total of COVID-19 cases at 1,467,065, and 88,709 deaths as of May 17.