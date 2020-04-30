No new cases were reported in Polk County for the rest of the day according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest figures released on the coronvirus pandemic.
The number of cases remained at 57 through April 30, with 11 hospitalizations and no deaths reported locally based on statistics released at 7:25 p.m.
Statewide, the cases now sit at 26,264 positives out of 164,465 total tests conducted. Out of the positives figure, the Department of Public Health reports 5,190 hospitalizations for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, and out of those some 1,187 people have been placed in intensive care.
The total number of deaths attributed to the virus now sits at 1,132 Georgians.
Around the area, Bartow County added three more cases before the final reports of the day to increase to 313 positives for COVID-19, and out of those some 119 people have been hospitalized and 30 deaths have been reported. In Paulding County, the figures stood at 186 cases, 52 hospitalizations and 8 deaths from the virus. Floyd County had 144 cases, 36 hospitalizations still and 11 deaths from COVID-19.
Down in Haralson County, the figures remained at 28 cases, six hospitalizations and a death.
The area figures come just ahead of the expiration of the Shelter-in-Place order for most Georgia residents coming up at midnight. Governor Brian Kemp did extend the order for the elderly and those who have medical conditions that might be further impacted if they were to contract COVID-19.
Additionally, a new executive order extended the Medical State of Emergency to June 12 and put requirements on businesses to follow certain sanitation practices and social distancing for customers.