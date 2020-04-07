The Georgia Department of Public Health reported two more positive cases of COVID-19 locally as the numbers continue to rise across the state and country as well.
The county figure of positive test results rose to 20 on Monday and remained there as of the Tuesday update, coming up from a previous of 18. Statewide, the tally Tuesday before noon stood at 8,818 patients and 1,774 people hospitalized from the virus. The death toll increased as well, now up to 329 people who have perished from COVID-19.
Around the area, cases continued to increase as well. Floyd County figures stood at 89 confirmed cases and three deaths, Bartow County at 187 reported infections and 29 deaths, and Paulding County with 60 cases and a death reported. Gordon County reported 25 people with the virus and three deaths so far. Haralson in recent days jumped from a single case, to 10 and now are up to 15 people with COVID-19.
Carroll County cases numbers also continue to grow, now up to 177 positive tests reported and four deaths.
Dougherty County remains the hardest hit in the state, with 52 deaths from the virus. They have 939 positive cases as of Tuesday midday. Fulton County has the highest number in the state of positive results at 1,124 people and 36 deaths.
That figure is expected to continue to increase as the number of positive patients and those hospitalized increases state and nationwide.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the number at 374,329 positive cases of COVID-19 from every state in the nation, and 12,064 deaths. Italy and Spain remain at the top of the grim statistics on COVID-19 deaths, with one of the latest reports putting the death toll in Italy at more than 17,000.
There are some common-sense measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others from the spread of respiratory illnesses including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
♦ Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
♦ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
♦ Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
♦ Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
♦ Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
♦ Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
It is also good practice to start being more aware of the number of times a day your hands touch an object or hard surface and then touch your face without being washed. Limiting the exposure of your nose, mouth, and eyes to unwashed hands can help to protect from the spread of all germs and illnesses.
It is not recommended that people wear masks if they are well or stockpile them. Masks should be worn by people who are sick to prevent the spread of infection.
DPH has also provided guidance on considerations of people with disabilities and other access and functional needs for COVID-19.
People at higher risk for severe illness
Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease and those with weakened immune systems seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Early data suggest older people are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness. Learn more.
Pregnant women and children
Some pregnant women may be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. There is no evidence that children are more susceptible to COVID-19. The CDC has information specifically for pregnant women and children.
People who have recently traveled outside the US
If you have recently traveled to any country with a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice for COVID-19 and are experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms, you should call your doctor or health department and describe your symptoms and where you traveled.
People who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19
If you think you may have been exposed to the COVID-19 and develop symptoms, you may need to seek medical attention. Learn more about exposure and symptoms.
Household preparedness
The CDC recommends households have a plan of action to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak. People should think about having daily necessities and medications to last about two weeks, in case they need to isolate. Massive stock piling of supplies is not necessary.
Individuals and families should have a plan in case they need to miss work due to illness or need to care for a sick family member. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also released a list of cleaning products to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
♦ Fever
♦ Cough
♦ Shortness of breath
When to Seek Medical Attention
♦ If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
♦ Trouble breathing
♦ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
♦ New confusion or inability to arouse
♦ Bluish lips or face
♦ This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Strong state revenue report likely the last for a while
Meanwhile, the state probably has received its last positive revenue report for a while.
The Georgia Department of Revenue reported Tuesday that tax collections increased by 9.8% last month compared to March of last year. The state brought in $1.83 billion in revenue last month, an increase of $163.5 million over March 2019.
While the coronavirus pandemic was starting to put a serious dent in Georgia’s economy last month, the rosy revenue report for March reflects a lag time between when businesses collect taxes and when they submit them to the state, said David Sjoquist, an economics professor at Georgia State University.