The number of people who have confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has decreased by one again in Polk County as of the midday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Polk County's figure stood at 24, down a case from the Sunday evening report that pinned the tally at 25. That is likely due to misreporting of location during the testing process. Locally, there still have been no deaths reported from COVID-19.
That's not the case around the area. Gordon County, Floyd and Bartow have all seen deaths from the virus, and numbers continue to increase. Floyd County now reports six deaths from coronavirus, Bartow County reported 16 deaths and Gordon County had three deaths as of Monday morning.
Bartow had the highest tally of positive test results in local residents, standing at 216 as of midday. Floyd County stood at 111 positive tests, and Gordon at 39. Paulding County has reported 91 cases and two deaths from the virus so far.
Haralson County remains at 16 cases as of the midday report.
Statewide, the tally was at 13,315 positive tests for COVID-19, with 2589 people hospitalized so far and sadly 464 deaths reported. Dougherty County remains the location with the highest number of deaths in the state so far at 77 out of the 1,217 positive cases they have reported.
Nationwide, the tally stood at 554,849 people who have tested positive, and 21,942 deaths. The most globally out of the 1.9 million cases and rising, and more than 118,000 deaths.
Governor Brian Kemp is expected to update the state on the response to COVID-19 alongside other state officials during an event at 4 p.m. this afternoon. Check back for additional details as they become available.