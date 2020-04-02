The COVID-19 numbers are a mixed bag in the midday Thursday update from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Polk County's patient tally of those tested and found to be positive for coronavirus remained steady at 16. Overall statewide numbers continue to grow as the virus has been found in people in nearly every corner of the state.
Statewide, the tally of positive tests of Georgians sat at 5,348, and out of those there have been 1,056 hospitalizations and 163 death from the virus. As of the Thursday midday update, no patients locally had died from the novel Coronavirus.
Around the area, the positive tests continue to increase. The figures were at 71 and two deaths in Floyd County, 147 patients found positive with four deaths in Bartow County, and 33 positive cases in Paulding County. Gordon had reported 20 cases and a death, and Haralson County reported 6 positive tests.
The national tally stood at 213,144, some 4,513 of those reported as deaths from the virus.
These latest figures come as Georgia goes under a shelter in place order set to begin on Friday and extend to April 13. Additionally, Governor Bran Kemp Ordered schools to remain closed through the end of the school year. More details about both orders are expected to be forth Coming shortly.