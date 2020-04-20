The number of cases went up by six in the evening report after no movement during the midday update from the Georgia Department of Health, with statewide cases now above 19,000 people with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The local tally is now at 36 after an increase during the evening report from DPH, and the statewide number of COVID-19 infections now at 19,399, and some 3,703 hospitalizations and 775 deaths.
Around the area, the numbers were up to 255 positive tests and 24 deaths in Bartow, 141 positives and 7 deaths in Paulding, 126 infections and 9 deaths, 64 cases and six deaths, and 22 cases and a death in Haralson.
746,625 cases and 39,083 deaths have been reported statewide as of the April 20 update.
The DPH announced last week that four new testing sites in Northwest Georgia are now open — with one each in Floyd, Bartow, Paulding and Walker counties.
Logan Boss, communications director for the Northwest Georgia Public Health District, said that increased availability for COVID-19 testing will result in increases in positive cases.
Hospitals in Floyd County reported 20 patients confirmed positive Monday, 23 who tested negative and 15 awaiting results. That count could include people who live in other counties.