It's a mix of good news and bad news for the day in the count of COVID-19 cases.
Locally, the number stayed at 66 positive tests through the day and no new hospitalizations were reported. Statewide, Georgia's figure for the number of people who have COVID-19 reached 34,002 people and the death toll went up by dozens more people.
The Georgia Department of Public Health's data had earlier on May 11 put the figure at 1,405 and by day's end it stood at 1,444 - an increase of more than three dozen residents who have perished due to COVID-19.
The state reported 6,036 hospitalizations and out of that 1,422 people who have required intensive care treatment.
Evening tallies saw only slight increases around the area as well. Bartow County added a case to settle for the day at 364 people who have tested positive for the virus, with no increase in the number of hospitalizations but reported two new deaths from COVID-19, now at 33.
In Paulding County, three more cases of the virus found in residents brought the Monday tally to 226, with no increase in the 55 hospitalizations reported or 10 deaths. Floyd County saw an increase of a single case as well, with 158 people who have tested positive for the virus with no increase over the day in the 40 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Haralson County saw no increase at all, remaining at 32 positive cases, eight hospitalizations and two deaths.
Across the country, the tally continues to climb as well. The United States reported 1,324,488 positive tests nationwide for the virus, and 79,756 people who have died from COVID-19. Some 985 new people died from the virus between the previous report on May 10.
These latest figures come as the White House pushed for testing take place for all nursing home residents and staff across the country as deaths mount within the facilities.
Why the government is not ordering testing at the nation's more than 15,000 nursing homes was unclear. Nor was it clear why it is being recommended now, more than two months after the nation's first major outbreak at a nursing home outside of Seattle that eventually killed 45 people.
Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call that it’s the federal government’s strong recommendation that such testing be done.
“We really believe that all 1 million nursing home residents need to be tested within next two weeks as well as the staff,” added Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Associated Press.
President Trump has repeatedly said there have been plenty of testing kits and has shifted blame to governors for reacting too slowly on testing, a charge he repeated in a Rose Garden news conference later Monday.
“Frankly, some of the governors were very lax with respect to nursing homes. It was obvious right from the beginning," Trump said, referring to the Washington state outbreak.
Asked why testing was recommended, not ordered, Trump said: “I would certainly consider that. I will mandate it if you'd like."
More than 27,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks of the virus at the nation's nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to an AP tally based on state health departments and media reports. That is about a third of all 80,000 deaths in the U.S. that have been attributed to the virus.