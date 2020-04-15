The number of Polk County cases of COVID-19 is on the rise now as testing figures continue to come back from the Georgia Department of Health.
After going back up to 25 cases through Tuesday, the number is now up to 27. No deaths have yet been reported due to the virus, according to state health figures.
The county's slow increase of positive tests does not match the rest of the area - with exception of Haralson County - that continues to see numbers grow by the day.
Bartow County remains the closest to Polk with figures growing, now up to 235 confirmed test results for COVID-19 and 17 deaths attributed to the virus. Floyd County had 120 cases and six deaths confirmed, and Paulding County wasn't far behind with 117 cases and five deaths.
Gordon County numbers continue to grow as well, as they have 46 confirmed test results and three deaths attributed to COVID-19. Haralson County remains behind Polk with just 19 cases, but reported its first death from the virus today.
Statewide, the number of positive test results now stood at 14,897 people with COVID-19, out of which 2,922 have been hospitalized and 552 have sadly died from the virus.
The death toll remains the highest in Dougherty County, with some 1,308 confirmed cases of the virus among people and 83 deaths attributed to coronavirus. Fulton County has the highest number of cases currently at 1,844 people and 62 deaths. Dekalb County is not far behind either of the two counties with the most cases, now reporting 1,191 people with the virus and 15 deaths.
Cobb County has the third highest death toll so far with 43 people dying from COVID-19, and 924 total cases.
The case tally across the nation is passed the half million mark with 579,005 cases according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 22,000 deaths have been reported in the United States.
As the case numbers increase, testing is also being widened based on the latest news from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of specimen collection sites is being increased across the state according to the DPH's latest release, with new guidelines in place on who is being tested. Per the release, "Effective immediately, all symptomatic individuals will be eligible for COVID-19 testing. Health care workers, first responders, law enforcement and long-term care facility residents and staff will still be prioritized for testing regardless of whether they are or are not symptomatic."
Also from the release:
Referrals are still required, however, there are now two ways to be referred to a DPH specimen collection site:
Local Health Department
Individuals who meet COVID-19 testing criteria may now be referred to DPH specimen collection sites by contacting their local health department. They will be screened by appropriate health department staff and referred to the closest, most convenient specimen collection site. Contact information for local health departments can be found on the DPH homepage at https://dph.georgia.gov/, under COVID-19 in Georgia.
Health Care Provider Referral
Health care providers and/or physicians can and should continue to refer patients for COVID-19 testing.
People should not arrive unannounced or without a scheduled appointment at a specimen collection site, hospital, emergency room or other health care facility. Only individuals who have been evaluated by public health or a health care provider and assigned a PUI # number will be referred to these drive-thru sites.
Together we can stop further spread of COVID-19 in our state and save lives.
- Stay home – the Governor has issued a shelter-in-place Executive Order that should be observed by all residents and visitors.
- Practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
- Wash your hands – use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.
- Wear a mask – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where socials distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
For more information about COVID-19 visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.