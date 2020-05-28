Polk County's number of cases increased to 113 in the past 24 hours, with statewide tallies surpassing 45,000 positives according to the Georgia Department of Public Heatlh evening update.
The local figures included 13 hospitalizations and a death based on the May 28 evening update.
Statewide tallies of hospitalizations stood at 7,829 and of that ICU admissions stood at 1,778 for the day's final report. Sadly, the death toll in Georgia increased to 1,973 over the day.
Georgia's total number of tests now stands at 523,359, keeping at an 8% rate of positives based on reporting so far. The total number of tests also includes 78,173 antibody tests that were reported to the DPH.
Regionally, the number of cases is still increasing. Bartow County now posted 469 positives in residents for COVID-19, requiring 135 hospitalizations and now 38 deaths. In Paulding County, the figures stood at 309 people who have tested positive for the virus, with 67 hospitalizations and 11 deaths reported.
Floyd County stood at 258 people who tested positive for the virus, of which 43 people have been hospitalized and 15 deaths have occurred. In Haralson County, the tally stood at 42 people with 11 hospitalizations and two deaths.
The latest figures come after a Governor Brian Kemp press conference this afternoon where he announced his intention to keep the Public Health State of Emergency that was declared on March 14 continuing through July 12. The goal of state officials with the extension is to provide frameworks to continue public-private partnerships in several areas and to have flexibility in the response to the pandemic.
He also signed a new order that provides further guidance for overnight summer camps, summer school and to get other businesses that have been shuttered back open in an effort to continue making progress toward recovering economically from shutdowns that have impacted the globe.
It does continue encouraging people to wear face masks in public to mitigate the spread, and to keep some guidelines in place for ensuring health and safety of customers and workers. One area that is going to change is in the size of public gatherings that will be allowed, increasing from 10 to 25 people.
He pointed specifically at small weddings, recreation sports and other events that would be able to resume with smaller crowds, though "we are asking everyone to stay vigilant," Kemp said. Live performance venues will remain closed, and Kemp and state officials are asking people to continue taking precautions like washing their hands regularly and keeping distance from people while out in the wider world.
"Please continue to follow public health advice as you engage in these activities," Kemp said. "Wash your hands, keep your distance, wear a mask if possible, and protect the elderly and medically fragile from exposure."
For overnight summer camps, bars and nightclubs, there are more than 30 requirements they must meet before they can reopen to the public for business, specifically focused on each type's industry standards and specific measures meant to hinder the exposure to and spread of COVID-19 to customers and employees.
Kemp additionally provided guidelines on sports leagues - amateur and professional alike - will be able to get back to business starting on June 1 if they meet the requirements of their professional or amateur leagues, or in the case of recreation sports if they can meet the minimum guidelines for a non-critical infrastructure business to reopen.
That will be unlikely with gatherings increasing to no more than 25 people.
He provided additional thoughts remaining safe during in-person religious services, and also on the continued increase of having remdesivir for patients being treated for COVID-19, among other items.
Additional easing of restrictions in Georgia comes as the United States hit 100,446 deaths reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally, the total number of positive tests for COVID-19 reached 1,698,523 people.