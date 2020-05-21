Polk County added four more cases in the evening at midweek and remained at 86 positives for COVID-19 by the midday report on May 21, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
No new hospitalizations were reported locally, the figure remaining at 12, while the area and state numbers are growing.
The DPH figures put Georgia's total positives now at 40,405 out of the 407,731 tests administered. Out of the total positives, some 7,235 people have now been hospitalized, some 1,642 requiring treatment in the ICU.
Sadly, some 1,754 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia.
Around the area, the figures are still growing as widespread testing is now available.
419 people have tested positive in Bartow County, requiring 133 hospitalizations, and has caused the death of 36 people. In Paulding County now sits at 263 cases of the novel coronavirus, sending 61 people to the hospital and been the cause of 11 deaths.
Floyd County had posted 213 positive cases of COVID-19, requiring 43 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. Haralson saw no case growth again, remaining at 35 cases with nine hospitalizations and two deaths.
Georgia leadership is set this afternoon to hold a press conference with updates on the coronavirus crisis. Governor Brian Kemp is set to speak at 4:30 p.m., being joined by several other state leaders.