The number of COVID-19 cases in Polk County has decreased by one to bring the total to 63, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State health officials reported that the county also lost a hospitalized patient to bring the total number to 10, and still reports no deaths in Polk County due to the virus.
Across Georgia, the number of positive tests now reached 31,193 people, out of 217,303 people that have been tested across the state. Some 5,795 hospitalizations have occurred due to the virus, with 1,354 people admitted to the intensive care unit.
Sadly, Georgia's death toll now sits at 1,332 from COVID-19.
Around the area, case figures grew only slightly. Bartow County now reports 359 positive tests for the virus, which required 124 hospitalizations. Bartow County has lost 32 people due to COVID-19 since reporting began in February.
Paulding County saw no increases overnight, remaining at 212 positive test results in residents and 53 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
Floyd County increased slightly to 152 cases of COVID-19, with 40 hospitalizations and 12 deaths reported as of midday on May 7.
Haralson County has 31 positive cases of the virus, with eight hospitalizations and two deaths reported.
Check back for an update this evening with additional information, and more from Gov. Brian Kemp's planned update coming at 3:30 p.m.