The COVID-19 crisis continues and numbers are rising both locally and statewide as virus test results come back.
As of the midday update from the Georgia Department of Health, the number of positive tests in people in Polk County stood at 22, up from 20 that stood through Tuesday evening. No deaths have yet been reported due to the novel coronavirus.
The total figure around the state for the number of patients found with COVID-19 stood at 9,901, and 1,993 people were hospitalized. Sadly, some 362 people have now died due to the virus across the state.
Immediately around Polk County, the largest number of cases remained in Bartow County. They now have reported 192 people who have tested positive for the virus and 12 deaths. Floyd County was at 93 cases and three deaths reported, and Gordon County at 26 cases and three deaths.
Haralson County added two more positive tests to increase to 17, after having started with no cases reported just weeks ago. Paulding County stood at 66 positive tests and a single death from COVID-19.
The figures nationwide continue to climb as well. The tally was at 404,580 as of midday, with some 13,000 deaths reported. Worldwide figures were at 1.45 million and 83,615 deaths.
As the tallies of those infected with COVID-19 continues to rise, Governor Brian Kemp's office announced he will be extending the emergency declaration set to expire on April 13 another month through May. The Judiciary had already extended their emergency closure through the month of May as well.