Polk County's tally for positive tests went up by another two to bring the tally to 62 at midweek, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The figures reported at midday on May 6 did not include any new hospitalizations, and Polk County has yet to report any deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, the tallies continue to increase. Georgia now sits at 30,420 positive test results for COVID-19, out of the 204,137 tests conducted for the virus. Out of the positive figures, some 5,699 people have been hospitalized and of those 1,324 have required treatment in Intensive Care. Sadly, 1,302 Georgians have died from the virus.
Bartow County numbers continue to grow, though out of all the Northwest Georgia counties their figures have remained on a upward trend for the most part, with some flattening of cases based on when they were conducted.
In Bartow, they reported 355 positive tests for COVID-19, and out of that some 123 people have been hospitalized. They have not reported any new deaths in recent days, with the figure remaining at 31.
Floyd County now has 150 cases of the virus reported, with no new hospitalizations or deaths as both respectively sat at 39 people who required treatment for the virus, and 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Paulding County reported 212 positive test results for COVID-19 as of midday on May 5, with 53 hospitalizations and nine deaths reported so far.
Sadly, Haralson County added a death to their tally to bring the figure to two, with 30 cases reported and eight hospitalizations.
As of the May 5 update from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of positives across the country stood at 1.17 million and counting, with 68,279 deaths reported.
There are 20 states that report more than 10,000 positive cases.
The CDC did report that new cases dropped for the first time in several weeks, down to 19,138 from the previous day's figure of 29,763.