Polk County added two more cases of COVID-19 to reach 71 in the evening update according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest tally.
No additional hospitalizations were reported locally, but the number increased to 6,374 people who required treatment out of the 35,977 total positive tests across the state. That was out of 285,881 total tests taken in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on May 14. Some 1,528 patients required treatment in intensive care.
Sadly, the state reported 1,544 people died due to COVID-19.
Around the area, Bartow County's tally increased by the evening to 382 positive cases, with 128 hospitalizations and 35 deaths. Paulding County's tally sat at 236 people who have tested positive, with 57 hospitalizations and 10 deaths, and Floyd County had 169 COVID-19 cases, with no increase of hospitalizations at 41, and 10 deaths.
Haralson County had 34 cases, with eight hosptializations and two deaths.
The newest update from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention puit the national tally of 1,384,930 people who have tested positive, with 83,947 deaths - an increase of 1,701 people who perished due to COVID-19.