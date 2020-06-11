Nearly 1,000 new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours in Georgia according to the Department of Public Health, three of those in Polk County alone.
COVID-19 positives locally were up to 157 as of June 11, but the number of hospitalizations remained stable at 14, and there remained just the lone death reported from the state's latest figures.
Among those reported cases, two nursing homes locally have now reported a single case each in Cedartown and Rockmart.
The number of Georgians who have tested positive for COVID-19 now stood at 54,973, an additional 993 new cases that have been added to the statewide total in the past 24 hours. Georgia's number of patients who have needed hospital treatment jumped by another 99 to 9,073, which included 2,006 people who need intensive care treatment. That figure increased by just 15 patients over the day.
Sadly, 2,375 Georgians have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since tracking began, up another 46 people in 24 hours.
All told, some 687,127 tests have been administered as of June 11.
Polk County's neighbors continue to add cases as well. In Bartow County, two new cases were added to bring the total to 532 in the past 24 hours, which included one new hospitalization to bring the figure to 143 patients treated, and no new deaths remaining at 39.
In Paulding County, the tally stood at 397 people who have tested positive, adding 15 new cases on the day. The number of Paulding's hospitalizations and deaths remained at 77 and 13 respectively.
The Floyd County count reported 356 cases of COVID-19, up by seven more on the day with a flat day on hospitalizations remaining at 44, and no new deaths at 15. The Haralson County tally stood unchanged at 56 cases, 16 hospitalizations and four deaths.
Nationally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention posted a tally of 1,994,283 cases in the United States, up by more than 20,000 in the past 24 hours. That figure included 112,967 deaths from the virus, which was also up by 834 on the day.