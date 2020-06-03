Polk County's tally of COVID-19 cases increased again in the past 24 hours, jumping up to 131 positive tests for the virus.
The number of hospitalizations remained flat at 13, as well as the lone death attributed to COVID-19 for the midweek, June 3 report.
Statewide, the tally increased to 48,894 positive tests out of the 574,400 that have been processed by labs, with around an 8.5% infection rate so far based off those that have been tested.
As of the midweek report, Georgia lost 2,123 people to the virus. It has hospitalized 8,419 people, and required 1,841 of those patients to be admitted to Intensive Care Units.
Tallies are still increasing around Polk County as well. In Bartow, the total number of people with COVID-19 increased to 496, which required 138 hospitalizations and caused 39 deaths as of June 3. Paulding County's count stood at 334 positives for the virus, which sent 71 people to the hospital for treatment and has caused the death of 11.
In Floyd County, the number of COVID-19 cases went up to 281, but the number of hospitalizations remained at 43, and the number of deaths at 15. Haralson County reported 49 people who have contracted the virus, with 13 people hospitalized and now four deaths as of June 3.
The national tally stood at 1,827,425 positives for COVID-19 according to the latest figures from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus has taken the life of 106,202 Americans since the pandemic began.
During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp urged Georgians to continue to follow guidelines to help ensure they remain safe during the pandemic.
"Please continue to follow public health advice and mitigate your risk of exposure. We are still battling a pandemic, and we need to stay vigilant. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands regularly," he said. "We’re starting to see more patients return for regular screenings, but we’re also seeing an increase in more serious diagnoses because people have delayed medical intervention. Don’t skip medical appointments. Prioritize your health."