The latest midday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health added one more novel coronavirus positive result to Polk Conuty's tally, bringing the number up to 57.
According to the figures posted by state health figures, as of April 30 the total number of hospitalizations locally also remained at 11, and there had been no reported deaths.
Statewide, the figures now sit at 26,094 positive test results for the virus out of 149,044 total tests processed. Out of the more than 26,000 people who have been found with the virus in the state, some 5,129 Georgians have been hospitalized. Sadly, the death toll reported from COVID-19 now reached 1,111 people who succumbed to the virus.
Health officials in their latest report added that 1,166 people have been put into intensive care due to COVID-19 as well.
Regionally, the tally has increased some as well. As of the April 30 midday report, Bartow County cases were at 310 positives, with 118 hospitalizations and 30 deaths from the virus. Paulding County stood at 176 cases, 51 hospitalizations and eight deaths, and Floyd County reported 139 positives, 36 hospitalizations and 11 deaths from COVID-19.
Haralson County remained at 28 cases, six hospitalizations and a single death.
Check back for additional updates later in the day on case figures locally.