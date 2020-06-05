The number of COVID-19 cases grew by only one to 139 in Polk County to end the first week of June and heading into the weekend, when the trend over the past weeks has been a flattening of numbers before an increase on Monday.
The number of hospitalizations remained at 13 as well, alongside the single death reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Statewide, health officials put the total number of positives at 50,621. There was only a slight increase in the number of deaths again at 2,174 on the day. The Department of Public Health report for June 5 put the total number of patients hospitalized since tracking began at 8,646, and of those 1,897 people needed treatment in intensive care.
Around Polk County, the tallies did increase again.
Bartow County stood at 514 cases on the day, with 140 people hospitalized and 39 who have died due to the virus as of June 5. Eastward in Paulding County, their tally stood at 347, with 72 people now having required hospitalization and 11 people who have died from the virus.
In Floyd County, the figure stood at 311 positives for the virus, with no movement in the number of hospitalized patients at 43, or the 15 deaths that have been attributed to COVID-19.
Southward in Haralson County, the June 5 tally stood at 51 cases, with 14 people who have needed hospital treatment and four dead.
The national tally stood at 1,862,656 cases and 108,064 deaths attributed to COVID-19.