Breaking a trend over the past few weeks, Polk County's tally for the total number of COVID-19 went up ahead of the start of a week.
One more person has tested positive to bring the total to 140, though the number of hospitalizations remained at 14 and fortunately stayed at a single death in Polk County according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily update.
Statewide, the tally increased to 51,898, up by just 539 new cases on Sunday out of the 637,499 tests that have been conducted and reported by the DPH since the end of February.
Out of the total cases, 8,685 people have needed hospitalization - up by just three in the past 24 hours, and two more deaths were reported statewide to bring the total to 2,180 Georgians who have died due to the virus.
Georgia also had just a small number of increases in the number of ICU admissions from COVID-19, increasing to 1,909 people.
The national tally remained on the rise however. Nearly 30,000 new cases were reported as the total number of positive results for the virus stood at 1,920,904 people in the United States. The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States now stands at 109,901.
Polk County's neighbors only saw slight increases over the past 24 hours to go along with the state trend. In Bartow County, only one new case was reported to bring the total to 522, and remained flat on hospitalizations at 141, and the number of deaths stayed at 39.
In Paulding County, they also added just a single case to bring the total to 352 positives, and kept flat at 73 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. Floyd County's tally saw only a single case increase as well to 323 total positives, with no new hospitalizations at 43 and no new deaths at 15.
Haralson County had 52 cases as of Sunday with no new positives, and no new deaths or hospitalizations at four and 15, respectively.