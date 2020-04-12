The number of positive test for COVID-19 have remained low compared to the rest of the region, settling at 25 on Easter Sunday after a brief drop by a case in the past couple of days.
The previous figure of 22 heading Into Easter weekend dropped to 21 due to a reporting error, but in back to 22 into Sunday morning. Three more cases were added to the local tally this evening.
Polk's official figure is relatively low in comparison to statistic around the borders a state at-large. Haralson's tally stood at 16 cases, Gordon County had 37 cases and 3 deaths reported, Paulding reported 83 cases and two deaths, Floyd had 108 cases and fire deaths, and Bartow reported 213 cases and 16 deaths in Bartow County.
Statewide, the figures jumped to 12,545 positive tests of COVID-19, with 2,516 hospitalizations and 442 deaths as of Sunday evening.
National numbers put the positive tests for COVID-19 at 558,620 and more than 22,000 deaths. In New York, the State with the highest number of infected people reported Sunday that 188,694 positive tests.
Georgia's Shelter in Place order entered its second week as case numbers continue to rise. Its restrictions remain until April 30.
There are some common-sense measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others from the spread of respiratory illnesses including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
♦ Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
♦ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
♦ Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
♦ Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
♦ Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
♦ Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
It is also good practice to start being more aware of the number of times a day your hands touch an object or hard surface and then touch your face without being washed. Limiting the exposure of your nose, mouth, and eyes to unwashed hands can help to protect from the spread of all germs and illnesses.
It is not recommended that people wear masks if they are well or stockpile them. Masks should be worn by people who are sick to prevent the spread of infection.
DPH has also provided guidance on considerations of people with disabilities and other access and functional needs for COVID-19.
People at higher risk for severe illness
Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease and those with weakened immune systems seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Early data suggest older people are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness. Learn more.
Pregnant women and children
Some pregnant women may be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. There is no evidence that children are more susceptible to COVID-19. The CDC has information specifically for pregnant women and children.
People who have recently traveled outside the US
If you have recently traveled to any country with a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice for COVID-19 and are experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms, you should call your doctor or health department and describe your symptoms and where you traveled.
People who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19
If you think you may have been exposed to the COVID-19 and develop symptoms, you may need to seek medical attention. Learn more about exposure and symptoms.
Household preparedness
The CDC recommends households have a plan of action to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak. People should think about having daily necessities and medications to last about two weeks, in case they need to isolate. Massive stock piling of supplies is not necessary.
Individuals and families should have a plan in case they need to miss work due to illness or need to care for a sick family member. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also released a list of cleaning products to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
♦ Fever
♦ Cough
♦ Shortness of breath
When to Seek Medical Attention
♦ If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
♦ Trouble breathing
♦ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
♦ New confusion or inability to arouse
♦ Bluish lips or face
♦ This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.