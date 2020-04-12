Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.