No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Polk County through the first day of the weekend as the statewide tally went up several hundred more cases on Saturday.
Polk County's tally of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus remained at 65 for the day, with no new hospitalizations reported either at just 10. As of Saturday, May 9, there were also no deaths reported from the virus locally based on figures provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Statewide, the tally of people with COVID-19 sat at 32,586 as of Saturday evening, with 235,324 total tests taken. The virus has hospitalized 5,989 Georgia residents, and of that sent 1,409 into intensive care.
The death toll sat at 1,401 people in Georgia as of May 8.
Around the county, case figures continue to climb slightly. Bartow County increased again to sit at 361 for the day, jumping by another case in the past 34 hours to 361, with no new hospitalizations at 125 people treated for the virus, and no new deaths with that tally remaining at 31.
In Paulding County, the cases increased by two with no new hospitalizations (55) since Friday, and no new deaths (10) as well. Floyd County did see an increase by two cases in the past 24 hours but did not see any new cases in the hospital with 40 people treated, and 12 deaths.
Haralson County numbers also remained flat at 32 positive cases, eight hospitalizations and two deaths.
As of May 9, COVID-19's death toll stood at more than 77,000 nationwide, with more than 1.2 million people and counting having tested positive for the virus.
The latest figures come as the Associated Press reports that the number of Georgia patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus has fallen to its lowest total in weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp said Saturday as the state's death toll from COVID-19 reached at least 1,400.
Kemp tweeted Saturday morning that 1,203 patients were currently hospitalized, the lowest number since the state started reporting the figure on April 8.
He also noted that Saturday's total of 897 ventilators in use across the state was the lowest number since early April.
“We will win this fight together!” the governor tweeted.
Kemp has said the public health state of emergency and the shelter in place for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect through June 12. Georgia began to reopen some businesses on April 24, while others followed a few days later.