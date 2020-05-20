Morning and midday updates put the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 82 in Polk County as the statewide tally increased as well, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health on May 20.
No new hospitalizations were reported with the increase of the positives locally, which remained at 12. There have also been no deaths reported from the virus in Polk County.
Statewide, the numbers were at 39,647 at midday, jumping by several hundred after the morning report put the figure at 38,889. That's out of 402,940 total tests taken across Georgia.
The number of hospitalizations at midday sat at 7,107, and out of that some 1,617 people have required treatment in intensive care units. The death toll increased to 1,687 as of midday on May 20.
Around Polk County, figures were on the rise as well.
In Bartow County, the morning report had added three more cases to bring the tally to 413 people who have tested positive, and by midday that figure increased again to 417 cases of COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations reached 132, but the number of deaths remained the same at 35.
Paulding County saw an increase of a case overnight in the morning report to 248, and by midday added six more to bring the figure to 256 people who have tested positive for the virus. There was no increase in the 58 people that have required hospitalization for COVID-19 in Paulding, or in the 10 deaths that the virus has caused.
To the north in Floyd County, the figures on the morning of May 20 stood at 196 cases, but added one more to land at 197 cases on the day so far with no increase in the 43 hospitalizations or 13 deaths caused by the virus. Haralson County saw no increases at all, remaining at 35 cases, nine hospitalizations and two deaths due to COVID-19.
As the situation continues to develop, state officials are set to update Georgians on the progress in the fight against the virus during a press conference that Governor Brian Kemp is set to hold on Thursday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m.
He'll be joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Homer Bryson, Adjutant General Tom Carden and others in the north wing of the state capitol for the upcoming press event.