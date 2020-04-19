One new case of COVID-19 in Polk County brought the total up to 30 on Sunday according to the latest statistics from the Georgia Department of Public Health in the midday update.
The total number of cases statewide now tops out at 18,301 positives back from labs, and some 3,464 people hospitalized from the virus. The death toll statewide was at 687 on April 19, a jump of another 14 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in just over a day.
Around the area, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 stood at 122 cases in Floyd, 248 cases in Bartow, 133 cases in Paulding, 64 cases in Gordon and 20 cases in Haralson.
Among those counties, Bartow had the highest death toll at 22. Floyd County had reported eight deaths, Paulding another seven, Gordon County was up to five deaths and Haralson County had one.
So far, Polk County has yet to report a death due to COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.
Across the country, the number of cases was nearing 700,000 as of this afternoon at approximately 690,714 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are attributing 35,443 deaths to the disease in every state in the country.
Of the 18,301 cases in Georgia, less than 18% of them have required hospitalization.
Many healthcare professionals, including Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio, predict that a peak will occur within the next two weeks, based on the current numbers and models.
Four testing sites have been set up in the following Northwest Georgia counties: Floyd, Bartow, Paulding and Walker.
Those with any of the COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, can visit any of these sites for testing.
Healthcare workers, infrastructure workers and first responders can test for the virus without having any symptoms as well. Those who live in a long-term care facility that has had an outbreak can also be tested without symptoms.
The Northwest Georgia Health District COVID-19 Testing Line is closed on Sunday. Residents can call the line at 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened.