A late afternoon update from the Georgia Department of Public Health saw the case total increase to 56 in Polk County, with no new hospitalizations and no deaths reported locally.
The update provided at 4:35 p.m. put the state total of positives for COVID-19 now at 25,572 out of the 143,778 tests conducted for the novel coronavirus. Out of that figure, 5,056 Georgians have been hospitalized, and 1,093 deaths have been reported.
The area figures also saw increases for the late afternoon update. Bartow County figures increased to by two positives to 308 cases of the virus, with 118 hospitalizations and 30 deaths. Paulding County added two more cases as well to put their figures at 174 cases, 51 hospitalizations and eight deaths reported by the Department of Public Health.
In Floyd County, the tally stood at 139 positive cases, 36 hospitalizations and 11 deaths. They saw two more cases added from the morning report as well.
Haralson County stayed flat for the afternoon update at 28 cases, six hospitalizations and just the single death reported.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the new figures for midweek at 1,005,147 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the nation, and 57,505 deaths. More than 2,200 of those have come in the past 24 hours, according to the newest figures reported by the agency.
Additional news today from government officials is that an antiviral medication is showing positive effect in fighting COVID-19. The Associated Press reproted that the U.S. government said it is working to make the antiviral medication remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible after a major study found it shortened the time it takes for COVID-19 patients to recover by four days on average — from 15 days to 11.
The news came as the U.S. government reported that American output is shriveling at an alarming rate in the biggest and fastest collapse since the Depression.