Four more cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus have been added to the total number that have been found in Polk County residents in the past 24 hours, according to figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Polk County jumped to 46 cases - three more added Saturday evening and another on Sunday around midday - to bring the total of 10 new cases in the past two days of the virus.
Georgia's tally is now up to 23,401 cases, with 4,359 people hospitalized from the virus and 912 deaths since reporting began weeks ago.
Around the area, Bartow County still has the top number of cases in the region with 285 positives for COVID-19, and 28 deaths. Floyd County now reports 133 cases and 10 deaths, and Paulding County reported 160 cases and six deaths. Haralson County remained flat for the past 24 hours at 26 cases and a death.
The case figures come as Gov. Brian Kemp continues to be hit with criticism over some businesses like barber shops and hair salons began opening back up this past Friday.
Public health experts, mayors across Georgia and legislative Democrats are questioning the logic of making such “close-contact” businesses the first to reopen when the state has yet to see a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases as specified under federal coronavirus guidelines for reopening the economy.
But the criticism of Kemp’s handling of the crisis misses the fact that bars and nightclubs, gyms and fitness centers, dine-in services at restaurants, theaters, bowling alleys and the close-contact personal care shops are the only businesses the governor shut down to discourage the spread of COVID-19, said Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
The shelter-in-place order Kemp issued early this month allowed all other businesses – including those in the retail sector – to remain open, subject to a lengthy list of restrictions aimed at preserving social distancing. The restrictions include screening employees for illness, disinfecting the premises, requiring employees who come into close contact with customers to wear masks and requiring at least six feet of space between workers and between workers and customers.
Some businesses have stayed open by complying with the restrictions, including providing curbside service to customers or limiting the number of customers allowed inside the business at any one time. Other businesses have chosen to close while the shelter-in-place order remains in effect.
Clark suggested allowing the approximately 20,000 businesses throughout the state that were shut down by law to reopen is a matter of fairness.
“These are small mom-and-pop [businesses], most of which ran out of capital 14 days ago,” Clark said last week. “Many of them are minority- and immigrant-owned businesses. Most of them are sole proprietors. … They’re really struggling.”
Judging by the response of affected business owners to Friday’s reopening, many theaters and restaurants likely will remain closed on Monday out of concern over potentially spreading the virus.
Clark said that’s their choice.
“Businesses have a responsibility if they want to open to follow the guidelines, take the temperatures of their employees, disinfect and provide masks,” he said. “The governor’s not forcing any business to open that doesn’t want to.”
Kemp’s shelter-in-place order is due to expire this Thursday unless he decides to extend it.