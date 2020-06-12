Five more cases of COVID-19 brought the total up to 162 as the week came to an end, and more than 55,000 cases have been reported statewide in the past 24 hours according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
What remained flat locally - and around the county's borders - were the number of people who have died due to the virus. That stood at just one in Polk County, 13 in Paulding, 15 in Floyd, and four deaths in Haralson County as of the June 12 report from the state.
The number of deaths statewide continued going up to 2,418 deaths, an increase of another 43 Georgians who have lost their lives to the virus in the past day. There were 55,783 cases reported as of June 12, out of 697,251 total tests administered.
Statewide, DPH said there were a total of 9,181 hospitalizations, and out of that some 2,021 ICU admissions have been reported.
Around the area, the number of cases went up but some figures remained the same. Bartow County's tally increased to 539 cases, with 145 hospitalizations as of June 12. Paulding now jumped to 401 cases, with 80 hospitalizations as of the afternoon report. Floyd County posted 365 cases, but remained at 44 hospitalizations and Haralson now had 57 cases and 16 hospitalization.
National figures stood at 2,016,027, which included 21,744 new cases on the day. There were 947 new deaths reported, bringing the national tally to 113,914.