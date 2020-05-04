No additional COVID-19 cases were reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health for the rest of the day in Polk County, where the total number of positive tests remained at 60 through the rest of the day.
That's as case numbers continued to climb slowly statewide as the tally reached 29,434 positives out of more than 183,000 tests conducted since February. The number of people who have been hospitalized stood at 5,536 people across Georgia, with 1,290 cases that have required treatment in intensive care. Sadly, the death toll from COVID-19 1,245 people who have died from the virus.
Out of those figures, Polk County remains without a reported death so far. Only 11 hospitalizations have been required for people who have contracted the disease locally.
The latest figures come as growth in case numbers remained mostly on the low side for the start of the week. Bartow County reported 341 people who had come back positive for the virus, with 121 hospitalizations required due to COVID-19 and 31 deaths. Paulding County reported no new major increase with 207 people who tested positive by day's end, and 53 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
Floyd County's figures stood at 150 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 39 hospitalizations and no new deaths with the figure remaining at 11 who have perished due to the virus.
Haralson County didn't add any new cases throughout the day either, remaining at 29 people who have tested positive for the virus, with seven hospitalizations and a death.
More than 1.15 million people have the virus according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention figures released on Monday, with more than 67,000 deaths. The reported data cited some 1,700-plus new deaths from the virus.