Polk County's number of cases remained flat for the first weekend daily update, according to the Georgia Department or Public Health's June 6 report.
A new hospitalization was reported to bring the total to 14, and remained at one death for local figures. The statewide total jumped to 51,359 people who have tested positive for the virus since tracking began out of 622,751 tests conducted.
Georgia hospitals have treated 8,682 people since late February, and out of that 1,907 patients needed treatment in Intensive Care.
Sadly, there were 2,178 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Georgia.
Around the area, Bartow County still had the highest number of positive test results at 521. Their tally from the state included 141 hospitalizations and 39 deaths. Eastward in Paulding County, the tally stood at 351 people, with 73 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Floyd County had 322 positive cases, with 43 hospitalizations and 15 deaths as of the June 6 report. In Haralson County, the tally was 52 cases, with 15 hospitalizations and four deaths.
Nationally, the total case tally rose to 1,891,690 on Saturday, with 109,192 deaths reported.