The numbers have remained the same for Polk County's COVID-19 tally heading into the weekend as health officials begin to roll out testing sites in counties around the area.
The Georgia Department of Health's Midday report on Saturday, April 18 put the local tally at 29 cases, and no deaths from the novel coronavirus. The first report of the weekend matched those reported on Friday after an increase over the past week. Area numbers continued to increase despite the pause in Polk growth of cases.
Floyd County now reports 121 people who came back with a positive test and eight deaths since the virus began to spread. Gordon reported 57 cases and five deaths attributed to COVID-19 in past days, while Bartow now reports 246 cases and 22 deaths.
The growth rate of cases in Paulding County remains on He rise, as officials reported 132 cases and five deaths from the virus. Around this time Iast Sunday, the neighboring county had just 83 cases and two deaths.
Statewide figures had the midday tally at 17,669 positive tests, and 3,420 hospitalizations due to the virus. Sadly, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 673 Georgians to date.
The new statistics on COVID-19's spread through the region and state come as health officials announced expanded testing sites in the region.
From the release:
Any Northwest Georgian with symptoms of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), such as fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath, may receive free testing provided by public health at one of four sites in Bartow, Floyd, Paulding, and Walker counties.
The following people without symptoms may also be tested:
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
Call 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened for testing.