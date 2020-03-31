Tallies of positive cases locally and around the state continue to rise with the first update of figures from the Georgia Department of Health at midday.
Polk County reported 15 positive cases among patients in the first of two reports for March 31, and some 3,817 people have been found as carriers of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. That is out 16,181 tests run through commercial or the Department of Public Health lab.
Currently, there are 818 people hospitalized across the state with the disease. Sadly, 108 people have died so far from infections of COVID-19.
Numbers continue to grow around the area as well. Bartow County positive tests sat at 129 as of the noon update, with two deaths. Floyd County had 33 cases and two deaths, and Gordon County reported 16 people with COVID-19 and a death.
Paulding County reported 28 COVID-19 cases, and Haralson County added another with four confirmed test results back.
Across the country, some 141,904 cases have been reported with 2,405 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
