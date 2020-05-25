Polk County's tally increased by several cases over the weekend, and the statewide tally surpassed 43,000 positives by Memorial Day, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The total numbers in Polk County stood at 95 positive tests for COVID-19 after an adjustment from the DPH, who had previously reported 96 cases at one point over the weekend. There remained only 12 hospitalizations locally, and no deaths had yet been reported.
Georgia's tally as of the 9 a.m. report on Memorial Day, May 25 stood at 43,321 positives for COVID-19, out of 513,545 total tests administered. Statewide the number of hospitalizations stood at 7,461 people, and out of that some 1,684 people needed treatment in Intensive Care Units.
Sadly, Georgia's death toll stood at 1,827 people. Though with the latest figure, some good news can be found: the number of deaths from the virus is beginning to slow in the state. Nationally, the number remained trending toward 100,000 deaths as it stood at 97,049 people who have perished from COVID-19 as of May 24.
That is out of a total of 1,622,114 cases found across the United States after testing.
Around the area, COVID-19 positives are still increasing as well. Bartow County now has 443 cases as of May 25, reporting 134 hospitalizations due to the virus and 36 deaths. Eastward in Paulding County, 290 positive tests have been reported, with 64 people requiring hospitalization and 11 deaths from the virus.
Up in Floyd County, 227 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 43 people requiring hospitalization and 14 deaths occurred from the virus.
Haralson County to the south had no changes in their figures in recent days, standing at 36 cases, 10 hospitalizations and two deaths.