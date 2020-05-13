The number of COVID-19 cases jumped slightly in the past 24 hours, with three more new positives reported by the state ahead of midweek.
Polk County's figure landed on Tuesday, May 12 at 69 cases and 11 hospitalizations, and with a midday update on Wednesday, May 13 stayed there through the midday update.
Statewide, the number of positive tests in Georgia residents increased to 35,245 people out of the 273,904 total tests processed. Out of the more than 35,000 people found with COVID-19, 6,228 have required hospitalization and 1,480 people have been admitted to intensive care.
Sadly, 1,493 deaths have been reported statewide.
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow around Polk County as well. As of the midday, May 13 update, Bartow County had increased to 368 cases, adding a death to bring the number to 34 and reported 127 hospitalizations. Paulding County increased to 231 cases, with 56 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
Floyd County reported 160 cases as of May 13, with 41 hospitalizations and 12 deaths, and Haralson County's figures stood at 33 cases, and had no new hospitalizations remaining at 8, and no new deaths reported at 2.
The number of deaths on May 12 nationally surpassed 80,280 people - an increase of more than 1,000 from the beginning of the week's figures. All totaled, 1,342,594 cases of COVID-19 have been found in people across the United States.