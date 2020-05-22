Additional cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours have increased the figures locally, and the statewide figure is now increased past 41,000 according to midday numbers provided by the state
The Thursday evening, May 21 report saw the total number of cases in Polk County increase to 87, and it stayed that way through Friday morning, May 22.
At midday, two more cases were added to bring the total number locally to 89. That includes no new hospitalizations - which remain at 12 - and no deaths reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health from the virus.
Statewide, the figures now reached 41,218 positive cases of COVID-19, out of 427,249 total tests taken. Out of that figure, 7,313 people have been hospitalized and 1,658 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care.
Governor Brian Kemp announced that the number of current patients being treated in the hospital reached a new low at 887 Georgians with COVID-19 symptoms serious enough to need medical treatment. The release stated that it was a 40% drop since May 1 in the tally.
The death rate from COVID-19 in recent days has also slowed, but still the numbers have increased. Sadly, some 1,785 Georgians have now died as a result of the virus.
Around the area, positive cases did increase, though other markers of the virus have not.
In Bartow County, the positive test number stood at 425 as of midday on May 22, up another six cases in the past 24 hours. The number of hospitalizations stood at 133, and the number of people who have died remained at 36.
Paulding County saw an increase to 271 positive cases, requiring 64 hospitalizations and their death toll stood at 11 from the virus. In Floyd County, the numbers at midday stood at 220, but there were no new deaths or hospitalizations, remaining at 13 and 43 respectively.
Haralson County saw a single case increase in the past 24 hours, now at 36 cases for COVID-19, with two new hospitalizations at 10 but no new deaths, remaining at 2.
Nationwide, the figures as of May 22 stood at 94,150 deaths and 1,571,617 total positives in the United States for the virus.