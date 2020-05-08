After losing a case on Thursday of COVID-19, the figures grew again and now Polk County sits at 65 positive tests back for the novel coronavirus as the statewide total continues to grow.
No additional hospitalizations have been required locally with the figure remaining at 10, and no deaths have still been reported locally according to the Georgia Department of Public Health figures.
COVID-19's growth on the state level is still being reported as the case figures reached 32,106 as of this afternoon, out of 227,477 tests conducted across Georgia. The number of cases is likely to grow as widespread testing for anyone is now available according to Governor Brian Kemp in a press conference on Thursday.
The death toll due to the virus on the state level now sits at 1,377, which is only slightly less than the 1,399 people who have required intensive care once hospitalized. Statewide, some 5,935 people have required care in the hospital due to COVID-19 symptoms.
Bartow County continued in the area with the highest number of cases - due in part to an outbreak at a church - with their positive test figures now sitting at 360 people who have been found with the virus. Out of that figure, 125 people have required hospitalization, an increase of one in the past 24 hours. No new deaths have been reported in Bartow, which remains at 31 victims of the virus.
In Paulding County, the numbers continue to grow as well, with Polk's eastern neighbor now sitting at 220 people who have tested positive for the virus. Two more hospitalizations were reported in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 55, and sadly 10 people have now died from COVID-19.
Floyd County stood at 155 cases since the last update, with 40 hospitalizations and an additional death to bring the number of people who have perished due to the virus to 12.
Southward, Haralson County reported 32 cases, and eight hospitalizations and two deaths with no increases in the past 24 hours.
The last remaining county that didn't report a case in Georgia was Taliaferro, which now has a single case but no hospitalizations or deaths. Glascock County also took many weeks to report a single case as well. They are the only two across the state of Georgia with just a lone case reported since February.
Dougherty County, which for weeks was the epicenter of an outbreak and had the highest number of cases, has since been eclipsed completely by the metro Atlanta area. Though case figures continue to increase around the Albany area, the five leading counties in Georgia all center around the state capitol.
Fulton County had the highest tally with 3,306 cases of COVID-19, with 614 people hospitalized and 140 deaths. DeKalb's 2,439 cases, Gwinnett's 2,321 cases, Cobb's 2,070 cases and Hall County's 1,996 cases all rounded out the top five hotspots in the state.
More than 1.2 million positive cases and 73,000 deaths have been reported around the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.