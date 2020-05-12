Georgia's overall count of COVID-19 positive cases continues to grow, while Polk County's has only jumped by one case for the day.
The May 12 1 p.m. update put Polk County's tally at 67 positive tests for COVID-19, with 11 hospitalizations and no deaths so far from the virus after remaining at 66 throughout the day on May 11.
Statewide, the tally now sits at 34,635 people who have tested positive for the virus out of 262,179 people who have been screened. Out of that, some 6,130 patients have required hospitalizations, and 1,443 of those people needed intensive care in medical facilities.
The death toll from the virus across Georgia now sits at 1,461 people.
Around the area, the surrounding area saw some growth in case figures as well. Bartow County posted new figures of 366 at midday on May 12, with 126 hospitalizations and 33 deaths reported. Paulding County now had 229 cases, and added a hospitalization to increase to 56, with no new deaths reported as the figure remained at 10 people so far.
Floyd County saw an increase as well as their figure jumped to 159 positive tests, but saw no new hospitalizations remaining at 40, and no new deaths remaining at 12. Haralson County added a new test result at 33, but added no new hospitalizations at 8 and no new deaths at 2.
As the number of cases continues to grow, Governor Brian Kemp will be providing an update on the state's response this afternoon at 4 p.m., which is expected to provide additional guidance on keeping bars, nightclubs, performance venues, amusement parks and public swimming pools closed until the order expires on May 13 at 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
He's expected to be joined by a slate of officials who have been part of Georgia's response to the virus, including Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, GEMA and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.