Polk County saw little movement in the number of positive cases in the past days for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus impacting the globe, but a big jump on Friday night and another positive added during the midday Saturday update brings the tally to 43.
Six more cases were added on Friday night after numbers remained steady at 36 through the midday report on April 24. So far, no deaths have still been reported locally due to COVID-19.
Sadly, the death toll increases around the area and state from the virus. As of the April 24 midday report, Bartow County's figures had increased to 28 deaths and 274 total positive test results according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Floyd County's case figures stood at 131 and 10 deaths, and Paulding County's at 156 and 7 deaths. Haralson County reported 26 cases and only a single death.
The statewide tally was now at 22,695 positive cases of COVID-19, with 4,326 patients hospitalized and 904 deaths reported since the outbreak began.
The hotspot in Dougherty County remains the area of Georgia with the highest death toll in one locality at 108 people who have died from the virus. Fulton County has the highest count of positive test results at 2,509. They've reported 91 deaths from COVID-19.
Nationwide, the CDC reported that as of Friday, April 23, there had been more than 48,000 people who have died from the virus, and more than 865,000 positive cases reported.