Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health on May 6 to bring the total up to 64 positives as the statewide tally also jumped through the day.
Figures published at around 5:30 p.m. put the total number of COVID-19 cases at 30,726 statewide out of 204,137 total tests taken by people in Georgia. Out of those more than 30,000 who have been found to have the virus, some 5,782 have required treatment in the hospital and another 1,351 were admitted to the ICU.
Sadly, Georgia's death toll from the virus stood at 1,313 people.
Area figures stood slightly higher as the evening update was released. Bartow County now stood at 358 COVID-19 cases, with 124 hospitalizations and 32 deaths. Paulding County reported 212 cases, but added no new hospitalizations standing at 53 with now 10 deaths reported.
Floyd County reported 151 cases for the day, with one more being treated at the hospital now at 40. No new deaths were reported with the figure at 11.
Haralson County added another case to increase to 31 people with the virus, and stood at 8 hospitalizations and two deaths.
The death toll nationwide grew to 70,802 deaths, and 1,193,813 cases total for May 6 according to the latest figures reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That included a bump of 22,303 new positive test results returned across the United States.